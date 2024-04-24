To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Italy weighs up the challenge of its tank replacement plans

24th April 2024 - 10:10 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

Italy’s Ariete C1 MBTs are to be replaced. (Photo: Italian Army)

The Russia–Ukraine war has continued to be the place the world’s militaries have been watching for lessons on both the EW and uncrewed front. Its conventional war aspect, however, has also been catching the attention of leaders.

The Italian Army has been focused on creating a C4ISR node within its future tank plans while looking to address an age-old additional problem. With plans for a new MBT fleet before 2040, the increasing weight of such platforms has raised another issue.

How to keep the weight off and maintain capability, reach and protection will be a pivotal challenge, according to Maj Gen Francesco Olla, head of III department (Military Policy and Planning) of the Italian Army.

Olla, speaking at Defence IQ’s C4ISR Global conference on 18 April, sung from the same hymn sheet as most other speakers, namely lessons from Ukraine

