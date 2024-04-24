Italy weighs up the challenge of its tank replacement plans

The Italian Army has been focused on creating a C4ISR node within its future tank plans while looking to address an age-old additional problem. With plans for a new MBT fleet before 2040, the increasing weight of such platforms has raised another issue.

How to keep the weight off and maintain capability, reach and protection will be a pivotal challenge, according to Maj Gen Francesco Olla, head of III department (Military Policy and Planning) of the Italian Army.

Olla, speaking at Defence IQ’s C4ISR Global conference on 18 April, sung from the same hymn sheet as most other speakers, namely lessons from Ukraine