Italy weighs up the challenge of its tank replacement plans
The Italian Army has been focused on creating a C4ISR node within its future tank plans while looking to address an age-old additional problem. With plans for a new MBT fleet before 2040, the increasing weight of such platforms has raised another issue.
How to keep the weight off and maintain capability, reach and protection will be a pivotal challenge, according to Maj Gen Francesco Olla, head of III department (Military Policy and Planning) of the Italian Army.
Olla, speaking at Defence IQ’s C4ISR Global conference on 18 April, sung from the same hymn sheet as most other speakers, namely lessons from Ukraine
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
The Philippines looks to Israel for military equipment amid South China Sea tensions
The southeast Asian country has been enhancing its military readiness by procuring advanced Israeli defence platforms and systems.
-
NSPA signs new helmet system framework deal and agreement for C-UAS systems
The Caiman helmet has been designed to be scalable for dynamic operations with mission-specific accessories and can incorporate electronics, communications headsets and other critical equipment.
-
US Missile Defense Agency’s budget could be cut by $2.6 billion over the next three years
The reduction would impact several acquisition and development programmes, creating capabilities gaps in US missile defence architecture.
-
Israel ramps up Arrow-4 development following Iranian attack
Israel’s Ministry of Defense has fast-tracked the development of the Arrow-4 ballistic missile interceptor in response to recent Iranian ballistic missile attacks.
-
Saab to manufacture Carl-Gustaf M4 near New Delhi as Swedish firm eyes Indian expansion
Saab has planned to build “a streamlined ownership structure” in India to accelerate its investment plans and developing capabilities in the country.