  • VARD and Fincantieri launch Resilience ship family to fill target Norway’s standardised vessel needs

VARD and Fincantieri launch Resilience ship family to fill target Norway’s standardised vessel needs

25th April 2024 - 18:38 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

VARD Resilience series was created in response to the Norwegian Navy and Coast Guard’s demand for new vessels. (Photo: VARD)

VARD and Fincantieri’s announcement to launch the VARD Resilience series came only weeks after Norway’s new long-term 2025–36 defence plan.

Fincantieri and its subsidiary VARD have announced the launch of a next-generation vessel family, the VARD Resilience series.

Norway-based VARD said that it has developed the VARD Resilience series as a response to the Norwegian Navy and Coast Guard’s demand for new vessels with standardisation, modularisation and adaptation in mind.

In 2023, Gen Eirik Kristoffersen, Norwegian military advice of the Chief of Defence, suggested that his country should renew its maritime surface structure by rationalising the fleet (apart from frigates) into two types of platforms: Large and Small Standard Vessels – the Norwegian MoD later changed the latter to Medium Standard Vessel.

In April 2024, Norway announced its new long-term 2025–36 defence plan, which will see an increase of almost US$60 billion in defence spending by 2036. In order to strengthen the navy, a minimum of 18 new Medium Standard Vessels and at least 10 new Large Standard Vessels were planned to be procured.

Shephard believed that the medium platforms could be similar to coastal patrol vessels, with an estimated programme value of $2.7 billion. The Large Standard Vessels were expected to be ocean-going platforms fitted with AAW and ASuW capabilities. These could be akin to corvettes/high-end OPVs, with the programme reaching about $3 billion.

Kongsberg’s Vanguard family of ships could also be potential contenders for both Norwegian programmes.

