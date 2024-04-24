To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

How UAE defence giant EDGE Group plans to double its exports

24th April 2024 - 15:58 GMT | by İlker Aktaşoğlu in Abu Dhabi

In 2022, EDGE Group signed a contract valued at more than $1 billion with Angola for three BR71 MKII corvettes and has been looking to repeat its export success. (Photo: Shephard/Harry Lye)

The UAE defence conglomerate has put an aggressive strategy in place to increase its share of exports while navigating the growing gap between East and West.

EDGE Group has set its sights on doubling its international footprint through an aggressive export strategy.

In 2022, the company saw its order intake surpass US$5 billion of which exports accounted for 30%, buoyed by a more than $1 billion contract signed with Angola for three BR71 MKII corvettes.

In an interview with Shephard and selected media, EDGE Group CEO Hamad Al Marar explained that the company’s exports accounted for 20% on average each year and that 2022 was an exceptional year with a large contract.

“We're aiming to get to 40% of exports [accounting for orders] and I

