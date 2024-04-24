How UAE defence giant EDGE Group plans to double its exports

EDGE Group has set its sights on doubling its international footprint through an aggressive export strategy.

In 2022, the company saw its order intake surpass US$5 billion of which exports accounted for 30%, buoyed by a more than $1 billion contract signed with Angola for three BR71 MKII corvettes.

In an interview with Shephard and selected media, EDGE Group CEO Hamad Al Marar explained that the company’s exports accounted for 20% on average each year and that 2022 was an exceptional year with a large contract.

“We're aiming to get to 40% of exports [accounting for orders] and I