  • India could buy nearly 100 new Tejas fighters in biggest ever domestic order

23rd April 2024 - 16:21 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

India could eventually purchase up to 200 Tejas Mk2 fighters. (Photo: Indian MoD)

This procurement would form part of the Indian Air Force’s plan to retire its fleet of MiG-21 fighters and replace them with the indigenous LCA Tejas Mk1As by 2025.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received a request for a proposal from the Indian MoD for 97 Tejas Mk1A fighter jets. According to various sources, the tender was issued recently and HAL has been given three months to respond.

By 2025, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has intentions of retiring its ageing MiG-21 aircraft and introducing the Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Mark 1A as their replacement. Originally conceived in the late 1980s, the LCA programme has aimed to phase out the MiG-21s which have been in service since 1963.

Plans to procure nearly 100 more LCA fighter jets were first

