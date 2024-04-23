Keel laid for third Hellenic Navy frigate as harbour trials start for first

The keel has been laid for the third FDI frigate for the Hellenic Navy, HS Formion, and harbour trials have begun for the first-of-class HS Kimon, which was launched in October 2023.

The keel laying of the first block of HS Formion took place in the Naval Group shipyard in Lorient with blocks manufactured at Salamis Shipyards in Greece. Several other blocks from the yard were delivered in February and have been in the process of being prepared.

In announcing the keel laying, French company Naval Group outlined progress on the other two ships of the class. The first two Aster 30 Vertical Launching Systems were installed on HS Kimon in early April and the second half of 2024 will focus on sea trials for HS Kimon and the launching of second-of-class HS Nearchos.

A key feature of the ships is their Panoramic Sensors and Intelligence Module (PSIM) which carries the FDI’s digital radar electronic support measures, the four fixed-panel Thales Sea Fire multi-function radar, and a host of other sensors including EO/IR cameras and communications electronic support measures systems.

PSIM was installed on HS Kimon in November. HS Nearchos’ PSIM has been transferred to its shore-testing area for a five-month test period with installation set to occur after launching.

HS Formion’s PSIM has been in the pre-outfitting and cabling stage with outfitting of equipment due to start soon. The last hull block has been under construction in Salamis Shipyards and will be delivered in July.