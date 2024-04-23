To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

  • The Philippines looks to Israel for military equipment amid South China Sea tensions

The Philippines looks to Israel for military equipment amid South China Sea tensions

23rd April 2024 - 11:32 GMT | by Arie Egozi

The SPYDER-MR platform can provide interception via a vertical launch for up to 60km. (Photo: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems)

The southeast Asian country has been enhancing its military readiness by procuring advanced Israeli defence platforms and systems.

The Philippines has submitted a shopping list to Israel for defence systems as tensions between the southeast Asian country and China in the South China Sea intensify.

According to Israeli defence sources, Manila has requested Israeli-made defence systems including sensors and different types of missiles. The sources revealed that Manila wanted to purchase long-range radars and very advanced command-and-control systems that would enable full coordination between different units on the ground, in the air and at sea.

The Philippines, a repeat customer of Israeli weapon systems according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), has been responsible for 12%

Arie Egozi

Author

Arie Egozi

Born in Israel, Arie Egozi served in the IDF and holds a political science and …

Read full bio

