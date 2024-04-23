The Philippines looks to Israel for military equipment amid South China Sea tensions

The Philippines has submitted a shopping list to Israel for defence systems as tensions between the southeast Asian country and China in the South China Sea intensify.

According to Israeli defence sources, Manila has requested Israeli-made defence systems including sensors and different types of missiles. The sources revealed that Manila wanted to purchase long-range radars and very advanced command-and-control systems that would enable full coordination between different units on the ground, in the air and at sea.

The Philippines, a repeat customer of Israeli weapon systems according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI), has been responsible for 12%