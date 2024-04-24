Greece and Israel cosy up over Rafael’s Spyder air defence system
Greece’s defence ministry has reportedly begun discussions with Israeli arms manufacturer Rafale to finalise a deal concerning Spyder air defence systems.
Air defence systems have taken a share of the spotlight in recent years, underscored by Iran’s extensive missile and drone assault, serving as the most recent testament to their crucial role.
Greece would be joining the Czech Republic, Morocco and the Philippines, all of which recently ordered or received the Spyder. India and Singapore have also been operating the Israeli kit for more than a decade.
Rafael offers the Spyder mobile air defence systems in three configurations: short/extended, medium and long range.
