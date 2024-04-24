To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Greece and Israel cosy up over Rafael’s Spyder air defence system

24th April 2024 - 16:59 GMT | by Norbert Neumann in London

RSS

A new configuration known as the “All in One” has recently been unveiled for Rafael’s Spyder. (Photo: Rafael)

Ongoing discussions between Greece and Israeli arms manufacturer Rafael to acquire Spyder air defence systems underscored the resilience of international business ties despite geopolitical tensions.

Greece’s defence ministry has reportedly begun discussions with Israeli arms manufacturer Rafale to finalise a deal concerning Spyder air defence systems.

Air defence systems have taken a share of the spotlight in recent years, underscored by Iran’s extensive missile and drone assault, serving as the most recent testament to their crucial role.

Greece would be joining the Czech Republic, Morocco and the Philippines, all of which recently ordered or received the Spyder. India and Singapore have also been operating the Israeli kit for more than a decade.

Rafael offers the Spyder mobile air defence systems in three configurations: short/extended, medium and long range.

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Norbert Neumann

Author

Norbert Neumann

Norbert is the Aviation, Military Training & Simulation reporter at Shephard Media. Before joining Shephard in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us