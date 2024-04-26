To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Airbus could miss out as India’s air refueller saga drags on

26th April 2024 - 08:24 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi

RSS

HAL has emerged as a potential dark horse in the race for converting six preowned B-767s into aerial refuellers. (Photo: IAI)

Amid heightened demand for aerial refuelling capabilities in India, Airbus Defence faces a potential setback in securing defence contracts in the country due to escalating costs and concerns over trust.

Airbus Defence could jeopardise its prospects of winning India’s yet-to-be-released bid for six preowned aerial tankers despite having been among the favourites for the A330 Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT).

A recently retired senior Indian Air Force official aware of procurement matters told Shephard that a “lack of trust” from Indian officials could become an issue. The lack of trust would be related to a Request for Proposal (RfP) addressed by Airbus for six preowned Air India A321s. Airbus had committed to a lower cost before the RfP was released but the costs significantly escalated after the RfP was

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Neelam Mathews

Author

Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us