US DoD awards LifePort $45.5m contract

LifePort, Inc. announced today that it had been awarded an IDIQ contract by the Defense Logistics Agency permitting orders up to $45.5 million to provide Stanchion Litter Systems (SLS) through the Electronic Catalog (ECAT). ECAT is an online purchasing vehicle that allows any US federal agency to purchase products directly. This contract represents the first time that LifePort products have been available for broad purchase by the US government. LifePort is a Sikorsky Aerospace Services (SAS) company -- the aftermarket division of Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp..

The five-year, fixed-price indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is the largest LifePort air medical contract awarded to date and LifePort's second-largest contract ever including all product lines. It also marks the first time LifePort has provided its litter systems to the US military.

A collaborative effort among LifePort, the USAF Aeromedical Test Branch, and Air Mobility Command's Aeromedical Evacuation community, the SLS is a three-tier patient evacuation system designed to replace or supplement existing medevac equipment. Vastly surpassing current systems with its lighter infrastructure and ability to accommodate increased patient weight, the SLS complete with installation kits and fabric transport cases is slated to be deployed in KC-135R, C-130, C-17, KC-10, C-5, and C-40C aircraft.

"The SLS will simplify operational logistics, increase existing aircraft payload, and optimize the capabilities of both today and tomorrow's AE missions. This contract award is the culmination of a multi-year development project, and represents a quantum leap forward in medevac capability," said Jeffrey Jannitto, President of LifePort.

LifePort, Inc. is a leader in the design and manufacture of mission equipment, specializing in air medical systems, lightweight armor, interior components and galley equipment for fixed and rotary wing aircraft. Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., based in Stratford, Conn., is a world leader in helicopter design, manufacture and service. Its Sikorsky Aerospace Services business designs and applies advanced logistics and supply chain solutions for commercial rotary, military rotary and fixed wing operators. United Technologies Corp., based in Hartford, Conn., provides a broad range of high technology products and support services to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide.

Source: Sikorsky Aerospace Services

