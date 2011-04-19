US DoD awards LifePort $45.5m contract
LifePort, Inc. announced today that it had been awarded an IDIQ contract by the Defense Logistics Agency permitting orders up to $45.5 million to provide Stanchion Litter Systems (SLS) through the Electronic Catalog (ECAT). ECAT is an online purchasing vehicle that allows any US federal agency to purchase products directly. This contract represents the first time that LifePort products have been available for broad purchase by the US government. LifePort is a Sikorsky Aerospace Services (SAS) company -- the aftermarket division of Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., a subsidiary of United Technologies Corp..
The five-year, fixed-price indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract is the largest LifePort air medical contract awarded to date and LifePort's second-largest contract ever including all product lines. It also marks the first time LifePort has provided its litter systems to the US military.
A collaborative effort among LifePort, the USAF Aeromedical Test Branch, and Air Mobility Command's Aeromedical Evacuation community, the SLS is a three-tier patient evacuation system designed to replace or supplement existing medevac equipment. Vastly surpassing current systems with its lighter infrastructure and ability to accommodate increased patient weight, the SLS complete with installation kits and fabric transport cases is slated to be deployed in KC-135R, C-130, C-17, KC-10, C-5, and C-40C aircraft.
"The SLS will simplify operational logistics, increase existing aircraft payload, and optimize the capabilities of both today and tomorrow's AE missions. This contract award is the culmination of a multi-year development project, and represents a quantum leap forward in medevac capability," said Jeffrey Jannitto, President of LifePort.
LifePort, Inc. is a leader in the design and manufacture of mission equipment, specializing in air medical systems, lightweight armor, interior components and galley equipment for fixed and rotary wing aircraft. Sikorsky Aircraft Corp., based in Stratford, Conn., is a world leader in helicopter design, manufacture and service. Its Sikorsky Aerospace Services business designs and applies advanced logistics and supply chain solutions for commercial rotary, military rotary and fixed wing operators. United Technologies Corp., based in Hartford, Conn., provides a broad range of high technology products and support services to the aerospace and building systems industries worldwide.
Source: Sikorsky Aerospace Services
More from Military Logistics
-
Rolls-Royce gains major deal to support T-45 Goshawk engine
New contract to support the Ardour turbofan is worth more than $1 billion.
-
Brazil receives first A330 for multi-role operations
A pair of A330s will be converted by Airbus for aerial refuelling, logistical support, humanitarian aid, and medical evacuations.
-
General Dynamics NASSCO to build three more US Navy replenishment vessels
The latest $1.4 billion contract modification for General Dynamics NASSCO covers a new Expeditionary Sea Base ship and two more John Lewis-class fleet oilers.
-
Australia onshores Super Hornet and Growler maintenance elements
New MRO contract between Boeing Defence Australia and RUAG Australia replaces work previously done in the US.
-
SEA to extend NSIPS to Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and Type 45 destroyers
A systems integration contract for UK RN submarines is being extended to major surface vessels.
-
USN exercises option for two more Navajo-class rescue and salvage ships
Austal USA is to build two additional Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships for the USN, after Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) exercised a $156.17 …