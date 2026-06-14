Eurosatory 2026: RWS launches urban counter-drone ammunition range

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RWS unveiled its Urban Drone Defence (UDD) ammunition range at Eurosatory 2026, targeting the growing requirement for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) capabilities in urban and suburban environments, especially among public security and law enforcement agencies.

The company said the new product line was developed to engage improvised and commercially available drones while reducing the risk of collateral damage often associated with kinetic engagements in populated areas.

Available in 7.62×51mm calibre, the UDD family comprises two variants. UDD Light uses a 1g projectile and is intended for engagements at distances of up to 100m in densely populated urban areas. UDD Heavy features a 3.7g projectile and is designed for use against targets at ranges of up to 300m in suburban and rural environments. Both variants are available with tracer options.

According to RWS, the ammunition uses a polymer projectile with a tombac semi-jacket to reduce background risk compared with conventional 7.62×51mm ammunition. The company added that the rounds are suitable for use in externally powered machine guns operating at high rates of fire.

Other features include X-ray detectable projectiles and the use of low-emission components such as the company’s patented SINTOX primer technology. RWS said the ammunition is compliant with European Union REACH regulations governing chemical substances.

The company described UDD as a cost-effective kinetic option for protecting public spaces, critical infrastructure and military installations against small commercial drones.

The launch comes as armed forces and security organisations continue to seek solutions to counter the growing proliferation of commercially available UAVs on the battlefield and in civilian environments.

RWS is exhibiting at Eurosatory 2026 as part of Beretta Defense Technologies, the defence and law enforcement alliance within Beretta Holding.