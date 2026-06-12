Patria TRACKX: Designed to conquer the most challenging environments

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Enhancing the mobility and performance of land forces is a key priority for EU countries as they advance their long-term defence strategies. In response to these growing capability needs, Patria has developed a new tracked vehicle, Patria TRACKX, within the framework of the multinational FAMOUS development project, in collaboration with its industrial partners and programme member nations.

This vehicle aligns perfectly with the high-level requirements established by those nations, and it offers an optimal solution for numerous applications that demand high mobility standards for a range of military units.

Patria TRACKX combines the best features of wheeled and traditional tracked vehicles, delivering unmatched operational freedom to manoeuvre anytime and anywhere — in all seasons, terrain and conditions.

Enhanced mobility in any conditions

Whether it be rocky hills, deep snow, dense forests or wet swamps, Patria TRACKX is built to handle the landscape with unmatched agility and control. Patria has created a vehicle that excels in challenging environments and achieves exceptionally high tactical and operational mobility.

Designed to survive extreme conditions, the development focus has been on optimising all key features. This vehicle has undergone extensive trials over the past few years, tackling deep snow, muddy fields, swamps, sandy areas, forests and road networks. Key characteristics include wide composite rubber tracks, a low centre of gravity for stability, and high ground clearance.

Independent, adjustable hydropneumatic suspension for each road wheel, along with a flat bottom without torsion bars, gives Patria TRACKX an edge when operating on difficult and uneven terrain. This future all-terrain vehicle will revolutionise the market as a modern, affordable alternative to current light tracked platforms, targeting the 13- to 18-ton weight class.

Exceptional mobility at long ranges

Key benefits of Patria TRACKX include Arctic tolerance for operation in extreme conditions, and superior operational mobility for fast-paced movement.

It also offers an impressive operational range that helps reduce the logistical footprint, exceptional tactical mobility to function in any environment, and shared situational awareness for the vehicle crew and the soldiers in the rear compartment.

Patria TRACKX is also ready to support different specialist variants, making logistics and maintenance easier. In addition, it provides crew comfort that supports functional performance, future-proof technology and interfaces, affordable life-cycle ownership costs, and ease of training, use and maintenance.

Find out more about Patria TRACKX