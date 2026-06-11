India’s AMCA fifth-gen fighter roadmap firms up with private sector push
The Indian Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Request for Proposals (RfP) for Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) issued to three private sector primes, excluding Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) for the first time, marks a deliberate attempt towards a multi‑node fighter‑production ecosystem. The contract is likely to be awarded by 2027.
The shift ends HAL’s age‑old monopoly and signals a structural reset aimed at compressing timelines, distributing industrial risk and accelerating fifth‑generation capability. It comes as Pakistan prepares to induct China’s FC‑31/J‑35 stealth fighters giving it fifth‑generation capability nearly a decade before India’s AMCA, complicating India’s deterrence posture and force‑planning.
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