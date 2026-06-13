Eurosatory 2026: AM General highlights UGV and JLTV A2

Brought to you in association with Coges Events

AMGeneral is using Eurosatory 2026 to showcase future-focused land systems,including its uncrewed ground vehicle (UGV) and the latest Joint Light TacticalVehicle (JLTV) A2, both equipped with counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS)capabilities.

Exhibiting in the US Pavilion, the company is highlighting howautonomous and crewed platforms can support evolving operational requirements,particularly in air defence and force protection roles.

JohnChadbourne, president and CEO of AM General, said the exhibition provided anopportunity to discuss the changing character of warfare and the role ofadvanced technologies like the AM General UGV.

“Withthis platform, we’ve been able to demonstrate that autonomous mobile technologycan be leveraged for multiple uses including logistics support, casualtyevacuation, lethality missions, as well as defensive operation,” Chadbournesaid.

Developedwith Textron Systems and Carnegie Robotics, the UGV combines an AM Generalvehicle chassis with drive-by-wire technology, autonomous navigation systemsand modular payload options. Powered by a 250hp engine, the platform can carrypayloads of up to 6,000lb and is designed to support missions includinglogistics, reconnaissance, casevac and armed overwatch.

AtEurosatory, the vehicle is fitted with the Hornet remote weapon station (RWS)configured for CUAS operations. AM General said the integration demonstratesthe platform’s ability to incorporate fielded systems while extendingoperational reach and reducing risk to personnel.

Alongsidethe UGV, the company is displaying a four-seat JLTV A2 equipped with the HornetLite lightweight RWS. The system is intended to provide enhanced detection,recognition and identification capabilities for reconnaissance missions whileretaining the ability to integrate defensive weapons.

Accordingto AM General, the JLTV A2 incorporates more than 1,000 updates to thetechnical data package compared with the JLTV A1 baseline. Improvements includeenhanced manufacturability, greater reliability and maintainability, improvedsustainability and increased operational capability.

TheJLTV A2 is currently undergoing testing and evaluation with the US Governmentas the company seeks to advance the next generation of light tactical vehiclecapability.