Eurosatory 2026: BAE Systems’ new digital fires system to be ready for demonstration this year

BAE Systems is developing a new digital fires system, currently called Next Generation Indirect Fire Control System as a placeholder, which is designed to increase the precision, speed and connectivity of artillery operations.

The system is designed to support indirect fires while connecting individual guns with wider sensor and effector networks, allowing data to move seamlessly across operations to artillery crews at the point of fire.

According to company officials the software is weapon and sensor agnostic with fused data creating targeting information which can be provided to a range of devices such as tablets or larger vehicle-mounted multi-function displays.

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The design enables the system to operate across different artillery platforms and digital environments, allowing operators to incorporate sensors, command systems and other effectors as part of a connected ecosystem.

An underlying concept for the system is to take legacy systems, including BAE Systems weapons such as the light gun and M777 towed howitzer, and improve the speed, accuracy and interoperability of those systems.

The company argues it is a way of adding modern digital fire control without replacing the underlying platform and overcomes the obsolescence and end of life systems that some operators are currently facing.

The system will provide targeting information for indirect weapons such as the M777 towed howitzer. (Photo: BAE Systems)

An official said: “The capability that we’re developing connects sensors and command networks, and artillery platforms through a scalable digital architecture but it still retains an on gun fire control and pointing system.

“This is a modernised system integrated with the lessons that we’re seeing in Ukraine, and how forces want to use artillery systems now and in the future.

“We are currently developing the software and testing as we go through and we are doing sprint cycles throughout the year to hit an end of the year demonstration where we can present to customers.”

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