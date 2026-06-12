US weighs offshore warship production due to industrial limits

The US government is actively exploring the procurement of surface combatants from allied shipyards in Japan and South Korea; a move that, if realised, would mark the most significant shift in American naval industrial policy in more than a century and open opportunities for a select group of Indo-Pacific shipbuilders.

Among the companies positioned to benefit are South Korea’s Hanwha Ocean, HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HD HHI) and Samsung Heavy Industries, alongside Japan’s Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), Kawasaki Heavy Industries (KHI) and Japan Marine United (JMU).

MHI and HD HHI were contacted for comment but had not responded at the