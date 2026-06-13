Eurosatory 2026: Vegvisir sets connectivity in contested environments in its sights

According to Vegvisir, the Communications Module has already secured an initial customer in Europe, highlighting growing demand for solutions to a problem affecting forces using increasingly network-dependent crewed and uncrewed systems.

“One of the key lessons from the war in Ukraine is that connectivity can no longer be taken for granted. Armed forces rely on a growing mix of drones, unmanned vehicles and autonomous systems, but these platforms are only effective if they remain connected to operators and commanders,” emphasised Ingvar Pärnamäe, co-founder and CEO of Vegvisir.

The module automatically manages and prioritises channels, including 5G, 4G, wi-fi, StarLink and other networks. Should a network become unavailable, the system switches to an alternative connection, requiring no operator intervention to do so.

It incorporates dual-modem failover capability, uses integrated omnidirectional antennas, is ruggedised for harsh environments, and is compatibile with fibre-optics for electronic warfare-resistant, radio frequency-silent operations.

Vegvisir’s communications systems have been tested or deployed in countries including Estonia, Finland, Latvia, Belgium, Norway, the Netherlands, the UK, the US and Australia. The Australian Army, is the largest customer to date, and uses the technology for experimentation with optionally crewed M113 armoured vehicles.

Building on this work with land systems, Vegvisir is extending its situational awareness and command platform to air, surface naval and underwater operations, enabling units to manage assets across multiple domains.

“One of the biggest challenges of modern warfare is making manned and unmanned assets work together effectively,” Pärnamäe said. Vegvisir’s Virtual Command Station allows commanders to access live feeds, maps and mission data from multiple platforms in a single operational environment, instead of using traditional physical command posts with multiple screens and stovepiped systems.

This is designed to improve crewed-uncrewed teaming, and reduce the manpower required to support autonomous systems. It gives commanders a “clearer understanding of where assets are, what they see and how they contribute to the mission,” added Pärnamäe.