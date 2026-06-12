Eurosatory 2026: Updated S-KAPS ready to neutralise drone threat
The latest S-KAPS is an evolution of a previously announced system but optimised for the increasing threat on the battlefield from small uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs) which can carry a lethal top-attack warhead.
The original S-KAPS, also known as AOS, linked four lasers on the platform to provide coverage through 360 degrees and was connected to a series of Lacroix dischargers launching Galix munitions via a dedicated control module inside the platform.
This version has been demonstrated to French and NATO delegations since it was first revealed in 2024.
The next-generation S-KAPS, shown at Eurosatory 2026 for the first time, is of more modular design and includes a new-generation generic computing unit incorporating protection algorithms.
Depending on the end user’s requirements, different sensors can be incorporated with the S-KAPS Counter Drone fit being the one shown in Paris. In a statement Lacroix said: “It is in the final testing phase and integrating artificial intelligence (AI) into the detection process.”
This set-up is claimed to provide coverage through 360 degrees and its open architecture allows for further growth in future as the threat evolves.
Detector array
In addition to the laser detectors and Metravib’s Pilar acoustic system (already deployed by the French Army on its latest generation of wheeled armoured vehicles, including Jaguar) this version of S-KAPS includes a pole-mounted passive detection system from MC2 Technologies.
This is a radio-frequency device with embedded AI which is stated to reduce alarm rates in the congested battlefield environment as well as improving identification and alerting the operator of immediate threats
The other element is a Bertin Technologies PeriSight top attack infrared (IR) surveillance system for day/night coverage which is also passive with a very small size, weight and power.
These sensors are said to enable the latest generation S-KAPS to not only detect incoming drones but also counter them, including the latest fibre-optic models. The UAV is neutralised by masking the platform and disrupting its vision, although other methods are being considered.
The baseline S-KAPS is still being marketed alongside the latest version with the more sophisticated S-KAPS Global Protection configuration claimed to provide defence against a wide range of threats, including top attack weapons.
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