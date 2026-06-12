Eurosatory 2026 to highlight changing defence and security priorities

Brought to you in association with Coges Events

Eurosatory 2026 takes place at a time of significant change for the defence and security sector, defined by geopolitical uncertainty, technological innovation and rising investment.

As armed and security forces and industry adapt to a rapidly evolving environment, the Paris event is expected to offer insights into the platforms, systems and operational concepts shaping future procurement priorities.

This year’s edition is the most ambitious in the exhibition’s history, with the event expanding into Hall 4 and covering more than 185,000m². Over 50,000 visitors are expected from around the world, and there will be more than 2,600 exhibitors from 60-plus countries, setting a new record. The number of official delegations meanwhile is over 350, representing more than 100 nations.

A redesigned demonstration zone will feature trench warfare scenarios, three-dimensional drone manoeuvres and close-quarters battle exercises intended to reflect the realities of contemporary conflict.

Charles Beaudouin, Exhibition Director of Eurosatory and CEO of Coges Events, said the show would bring together manufacturers, startups and sector experts to address evolving defence and security requirements, while highlighting trends including multidomain superiority, remote engagement, land manoeuvre, air mobility, crisis management and industrial resilience.

The defence and security landscape has been transformed in recent years by the wars in Ukraine and the Middle East, concerns over aggressive actors and shifting relations between the US and Europe.

Against this backdrop, European defence spending has increased sharply. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute recorded a 14% rise in European military spending in 2025 to $864 billion, describing this as the main contributor to a 2.9% increase in global military expenditure.

Meanwhile, governments continue to face increasingly sophisticated challenges to national security and public safety. The number of state-backed cyber attacks on NATO members has surged in recent years, affecting areas such as power grids and healthcare.

Physical attacks on offshore infrastructure and deliberate disruption of airspace by drones are also becoming increasingly common, requiring law enforcement and civil protection agencies to adopt tactics and technologies previously confined to the military sphere.

Countering these myriad threats also requires a robust and resilient defence and security industrial base, underpinned by state-of-the-art design and manufacturing technology and supported by innovative funding models.

Photo: Coges Events

The impact of this dynamic backdrop is expected to be visible across Eurosatory, with uncrewed systems likely to be among the most prominent themes. France’s uncrewed aerial vehicle (UAV) market alone is now valued at more than $11 billion.

While UAS will be a core focus, CUAS technologies will also feature heavily, including radars, electronic warfare systems and effectors.

Digitisation of the battlespace is also expected to be a key theme, particularly networking technologies required for multidomain operations. Artificial intelligence and autonomy are likely to receive attention for their impact on communications, situational awareness and electronic warfare.

Conventional capabilities will also remain central to the show. Main battle tanks (MBTs), armoured fighting vehicles (AFVs), helicopters and combat aircraft continue to dominate military planning and procurement.

Land systems are likely to attract particular attention as European armies continue to recapitalise their armoured fleets in response to the war in Ukraine and wider concerns about regional security.

According to Shephard’s Defence Insight, programmes worth an estimated $82 billion covering 4,221 MBTs are forecast across 19 European programmes over the next decade, excluding Russia. Much of this demand is being driven by countries on NATO’s eastern flank seeking to replace ageing Soviet-era equipment or expand existing armoured capabilities.

Procurement based on experience

The report notes that near-term procurement activity is expected to focus on upgraded platforms such as the Leopard 2A8 and South Korea’s K2. The renewed emphasis on armoured warfare reflects lessons drawn from Ukraine, where tanks, artillery and uncrewed systems have all played central roles in a conflict that has reshaped military planning across Europe.

The future of European combat aircraft is expected to be a major talking point, particularly following uncertainty around the New Generation Fighter (NGF) element of the Future Combat Air System.

Helicopters are also expected to feature prominently, with a $1.4 billion market opportunity for the replacement or upgrade of European military rotorcraft. MBTs, AFVs and other new or upgraded ground platforms are also likely to be displayed, including potential first unveilings.

Beyond equipment, Eurosatory will also provide a forum for discussions around multinational cooperation, industrial resilience, defence funding and the balance between collaborative procurement and sovereign capability.

The protection of critical infrastructure, grey-zone threats, drone incursions and cyber risks are also expected to be key discussion points as military and security requirements increasingly overlap.

Europe is becoming a larger target market for companies ranging from specialist small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to major primes. Industry is expected to use Eurosatory to outline how it will meet demand through investment, local partnerships and support for European sovereignty requirements.

All these topics and technologies will be under discussion or on display at Eurosatory 2026. We look forward to welcoming you to the event.

Follow all the news from the show at Shephard’s Eurosatory news portal.