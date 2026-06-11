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Lessons shaping the next phase of Arleigh Burke production post-Flight IIA

11th June 2026 - 13:28 GMT | by Harry McNeil in London, UK

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A Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer underway at sea, representing the backbone of US Navy surface combatants as production lessons transition to the next-generation Flight III fleet. (Photo: US Navy)

The accelerated delivery of the final Flight IIA destroyer, USS Patrick Gallagher, showcases the payoff of years of workforce investment and process reform at Bath Iron Works, with the lessons feeding into Flight III production.

The delivery of USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) from Bath Iron Works, General Dynamics’ shipyard, to the US Navy (USN) on 28 May 2026 marked the formal end of a production lineage stretching back to the early 1990s. As the final Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the vessel closes a chapter in US destroyer procurement; one that has seen capability growth, programme disruption and, latterly, industrial recovery.

Its delivery, more than two months ahead of the original schedule, was the product of reform: a compressed sea trials methodology, a stabilised workforce and a process improvement culture that Bath Iron

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Harry McNeil

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Harry McNeil

Harry McNeil is Shephard's Naval Reporter. Before joining, he spent almost two years as an …

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