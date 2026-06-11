Lessons shaping the next phase of Arleigh Burke production post-Flight IIA
The delivery of USS Patrick Gallagher (DDG 127) from Bath Iron Works, General Dynamics’ shipyard, to the US Navy (USN) on 28 May 2026 marked the formal end of a production lineage stretching back to the early 1990s. As the final Flight IIA Arleigh Burke-class destroyer, the vessel closes a chapter in US destroyer procurement; one that has seen capability growth, programme disruption and, latterly, industrial recovery.
Its delivery, more than two months ahead of the original schedule, was the product of reform: a compressed sea trials methodology, a stabilised workforce and a process improvement culture that Bath Iron
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