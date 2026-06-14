SYSNAV unveils GPS-independent soldier tracking system

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French navigation specialist SYSNAV has unveiled LocIndoor, a Blue Force Tracking system designed to provide continuous positioning for dismounted soldiers operating in environments where satellite navigation signals are unavailable or degraded.

On display at Eurosatory 2026, the system has been developed to address the growing challenge posed by jamming, spoofing and signal loss on the modern battlefield.

LocIndoor uses proprietary magneto-inertial navigation technology to provide real-time three-dimensional positioning without relying on Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) infrastructure. According to SYSNAV, the technology enables personnel tracking in urban environments, underground locations and inside buildings where conventional GPS-based systems are unable to operate effectively.

The company said the technology has been integrated into the French defence procurement agency’s (DGA) Centurion programme, which is exploring capabilities for the future soldier.

At the core of the solution is SYSNAV’s Magneto-Inertial Tachymeter (TMI), which combines inertial navigation with magnetic field measurements to determine position without external references. The company stated that the system can maintain accuracy to within less than 1% of distance travelled without recalibration.

SYSNAV’s product family also includes the Personal Location Device (PLD), designed primarily for training applications, and the TMI, which is intended for operational use. Both systems are supported by SYSNAV Studio, a command software suite that provides three-dimensional position tracking, battery monitoring and man-down alerts.

David Vissière, president and founder of SYSNAV, said the company had spent 17 years developing the technology to address vulnerabilities associated with satellite navigation.

The company argues that lessons from Ukraine have demonstrated the growing threat posed by electronic warfare and the increasing difficulty of relying on GPS-based positioning during military operations.

SYSNAV noted that the underlying technology has already been deployed in other sectors, including airport operations, industrial safety and government vehicle fleets. According to the company, more than 850 French government and airport vehicles currently use systems based on its navigation technology.

LocIndoor is being demonstrated at Eurosatory as SYSNAV continues development of the next-generation LocIndoor 2 concept, which is intended to provide a more compact and autonomous capability for operational deployment.