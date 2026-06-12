Eurosatory 2026: Arclin and BSST unveil lighter EOD suit
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Arclinand BSST are showcasing a new explosive ordnance disposal (EOD) suit atEurosatory 2026, designed to reduce operator burden while maintainingprotection against fragmentation threats.
Thesystem has been developed using Kevlar EXO aramid fibre technology, combinedwith BSST’s bomb suit design architecture and other Kevlar technologies.According to Arclin, the suit has been designed to support explosive threatresponse missions in demanding operating environments.
Weighingapproximately 30kg, the suit is around 15% lighter than much conventional EODgear, which can weigh more than 35kg. Arclin said the reduction in weight wasintended to improve operator comfort and manoeuvrability during extendedmissions without compromising protection levels.
Materials science
StevenLaGanke, global segment leader for defence at Arclin, said: “Bomb disposalprofessionals operate in environments where every decision matters and everypound carried can impact performance.”
Headded that the collaboration with BSST demonstrated how materials science couldsupport lighter and more agile personal protection systems for security anddefence users.
Thesuit has been developed in response to changing end-user requirements formodern EOD operations, where protection, mobility and endurance must bebalanced. BSST selected Kevlar EXO as part of its effort to assess advancedmaterials offering improved performance for bomb disposal applications.
HeikoBaumann, technical director for research and development at BSST, said thelaunch represented “an important milestone in the evolution of bomb disposalprotection”.
Headded: “By combining our expertise in EOD suit design with the advancedperformance capabilities of Kevlar EXO, we’ve created a solution that addressesone of the industry’s most persistent challenges – reducing weight whilemaintaining the protection operators depend on.”
TheEOD suit is available for export and is being introduced across selectedmarkets in Europe and Asia.
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