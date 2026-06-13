Eurosatory 2026: Milrem Robotics puts forward multi-layered defence concept for NATO’s eastern flank

Milrem’s concept is based on how existing and developmental robotic systems could be used within the wider EFDI framework. Closely aligned with NATO’s focus on its eastern approaches, it spans the border from Finland to Poland, introducing a dedicated zone to detect, contain and neutralise threats before they reach human troops.

The solution centres on the rapid activation of robotic forces, deploying from protected positions to set up a defensive infrastructure. The objective is to prepare the battlespace in advance, reducing reliance on reserves and lowering economical political costs.

“The reality from Ukraine is clear: mass and readiness still matter, but how you generate them must change,” said Kuldar Väärsi, CEO of Milrem . “Robotising the eastern flank allows NATO to create a persistent defensive layer where unmanned systems make first contact, absorb losses, and buy time for decision-making, without immediately putting soldiers at risk.”

To make this effective at scale, he added, robotic systems must be able to operate as integrated elements within wider military forces.

The border would be monitored using existing intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance assets, uncrewed ground vehicles (UGVs), and aerial systems alongside a resilient communications architecture. This demands continuous situational awareness and rapid counter-UAS responses.

Milrem’s contribution to this force would combine robotic platforms with integrated command and control (c”) capabilities. This would be enabled by the company’s ARCOS system, which supports coordinated operation of UGVs and their payloads within a broader battle management framework.

Should a pre-conflict situation escalate, adversary forces would encounter this robotic-first defensive layer, delivering direct fires, CUAS and precision strike effects., It would be augmented by conventional long-range fires. The autonomous battle groups would extend defences and absorb high-risk engagements.

The company’s current UGV portfolio includes the THeMIS for forward operations and the HAVOC Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) for higher-intensity engagements.

Speaking to Shephard in May, a Milrem official outlined future plans for both Havoc and the Type-X RCV, the latter now renamed as Vector.

The company previously said that the 8x8 Havoc was undergoing trials, including for mobility and auto-navigation, with an expectation to carry out live fires in the second half of 2026. While these evaluations continue for the first prototype, a second was now being built with Milrem predicting that the vehicle will be ready for production in 2028 or 2029.

It describes the vehicle as capable of reaching speeds of 110km/h on roads and maintaining 50km/h off-road with an operational range of up to 600km.

Milrem Robotics unveiled the Type-X in 2020 but the next-generation Vector has been described as a substantially changed platform. A production version is expected to be completed in 2029.