Eurosatory 2026: Allison aims to future-proof Europe’s AFVs with transmission tech

“Modern defence fleets face the constant challenger of balancing protection, payload and performance with affordability and field maintainability,” said Laurent Mazeyrac, Europe defence manager at Allison Transmission. He added: “In the harshest combat environments, the durability and torque-multiplying capability of a fully hydraulic automatic transmission significantly reduces wear and tear, and helps ensure vehicles stay mission-ready longer.”

The most recent application for the 4040MX cross-drive transmission is the latest production BAE Systems Hagglunds CV90 Mk IV infantry fighting vehicle (IFV) which is now in quantity production for an increasing number of customers. Earlier CV90s have the X300 series transmission which for this application is manufactured in the UK by Caterpillar Defence.

Since it was introduced the CV90 has increased in weight due to higher levels of protection needed to enhance its survivability, and thus a new transmission is required. The 4040MX is an evolution of the 3040MX with increased torque ratings to handle greater vehicle weight and speed and has four forward and two reverse gears.

It integrates the vehicle’s propulsion, steering and braking functions within a single system and according to Allison its “architecture also facilitates the integration of future technological advancements in defence land vehicles throughout their lifecycle”.

The earlier 3040MX transmission was also installed in the now-cancelled General Dynamics Land Systems M10 Booker 105mm combat vehicle, of which 504 were to be procured by the US Army.

Speciality series

The 4000 series of automatic transmissions is referred to as the Allison Speciality Series (SP) which designation is added after the 4000. The baseline model has four speeds forward and two reverse and is normally coupled to a two-speed transfer case. The 4800SP, for example, is installed in the ARTEC Boxer 8x8 Multi-Role Armoured Vehicle coupled to an MTU diesel engine. Over 2,000 of these vehicles under contract or delivered.

In the UK, the Allison 2500SP transmission is installed in the latest Supacat Jackal 3 High Mobility Truck in service with the British Army. On the logistics platform side, the Italian Astra 8x8 cross-country trucks being supplied to Romania have the Allison 4700 SP transmission fitted.

And while Allision is a US company it has major production facilities in Hungary and India where production is undertaken for both civilian and military markets.