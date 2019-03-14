To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Integrated air surveillance radars for RNLAF

14th March 2019 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Raytheon and Hensoldt will provide integrated air surveillance radars to the Royal Netherlands Air Force, Raytheon announced on 11 March.

The air force will receive a solution that will provide both advanced air traffic control and wind-farm interference mitigation at De Kooy airfield.

The solution combines Hensoldt's next-generation primary airport surveillance radar, the ASR-NG, and Raytheon's Mode S monopulse secondary surveillance radar, the Condor Mk 3.

Hensoldt's multibeam 3D S-band solid-state approach control primary surveillance radar, ASR-NG, combines fully digital Doppler detection and tracking solution with flexible and self-learning clutter and site optimisation capabilities.

Raytheon's Condor Mk 3, evolved from the Condor Mk 2, uses enhanced features such as a higher duty cycle transmitter, GaN technology, automatic adaptive power control and built-in ADS-B.

