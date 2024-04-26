US Army chooses Textron Systems and Griffon Aerospace in final showdown for FTUAS
Griffon Aerospace and Textron systems have been selected for the final two competition stages to meet the US Army’s FTUAS requirement which will see the companies conduct flight demonstrations before providing production representative prototypes for final evaluation.
The Textron’s Aerosonde Mk.4.8 HQ UAS and Griffon Aerospace FVR-90 were selected after the completion of Option 1, which culminated in a preliminary design review, and Option 2, which ended with a critical design review to establish prototype baseline.
Under Option 3 the two companies will conduct flight demonstrations and Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) third-party verification. The process will include putting the platform into soldier’s hands and consider characteristics such as Vertical Take-Off and Landing (VTOL), acoustic signature, and deployment.
The two companies were also awarded Option 4 where production representative prototypes will be delivered for use in testing and operational demonstrations and also include environmental, electromagnetic and environmental effects, transportability and flight tests ending production readiness review.
The US Army noted that “FTUAS provides transformational capabilities including, VTOL for runway independence, On-The-Move command and control, soldier led field level maintenance, and enables rapid capability insertions, further allowing the system to keep pace with technology.”
More from Land Warfare
-
British Army’s Challenger 3 undertakes qualification firings in Germany
The Challenger 3 Main Battle Tank (MBT), which will be delivered to the British Army by Rheinmetall BAE Systems Land (RBSL) under an £800 million (US$1 billion) contract, will stay in service beyond 2040.
-
Lockheed Martin signs Australian air and missile defence system deal
Air 6500 Phase 1, worth AU$500 million (US$326 million), will result in a sovereign system that can provide greater situational awareness and help to defend against hostile aircraft and missiles. It will sit at the core of Australia’s Integrated Air and Missile Defence programme.
-
Rheinmetall wins communications deal that could be worth up to €400 million
The systems have been purchased under a special fund which has already been tapped into for the purchase of 60 CH-47F Block II Chinook helicopters worth up to €8 billion (US$8.7 billion) and thousands of Rheinmetall Caracal airmobile special operations vehicles worth €1.9 billion.
-
Italy weighs up the challenge of its tank replacement plans
The Russia–Ukraine war has continued to be the place the world’s militaries have been watching for lessons on both the EW and uncrewed front. Its conventional war aspect, however, has also been catching the attention of leaders.
-
The Philippines looks to Israel for military equipment amid South China Sea tensions
The southeast Asian country has been enhancing its military readiness by procuring advanced Israeli defence platforms and systems.
-
NSPA signs new helmet system deal and agreement for C-UAS systems
The Caiman helmet has been designed to be scalable for dynamic operations with mission-specific accessories and can incorporate electronics, communications headsets and other critical equipment.