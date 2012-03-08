DRS wins mobile fuel contract
DRS Technologies has announced that its Sustainment Systems division has been awarded a contract for its Tank Rack Modules (TRM) for the US Army’s Modular Fuel System (MFS). The contract, worth $68.7 million, was announced in a 8 March 2012 company statement.
The contract, issued by the Program Manager, Petroleum and Water Systems at the TACOM Lifecycle Management Command is a full rate production contract stemming from DRS’ successful design, development, and qualification of the MFS.
The MFS is a highly mobile tactical fuel storage and distribution system to support the warfighter in the field. Each Tank Rack Module stores 2,500 gallons of fuel and is transportable as an ISO compatible system directly to the field.
DRS said the system significantly increases the deployability and efficiency of the Army’s fuel storage and delivery systems, that will help the military’s ongoing efforts to improve its logistics and sustainment capabilities.
More from Military Logistics
-
Rolls-Royce gains major deal to support T-45 Goshawk engine
New contract to support the Ardour turbofan is worth more than $1 billion.
-
Brazil receives first A330 for multi-role operations
A pair of A330s will be converted by Airbus for aerial refuelling, logistical support, humanitarian aid, and medical evacuations.
-
General Dynamics NASSCO to build three more US Navy replenishment vessels
The latest $1.4 billion contract modification for General Dynamics NASSCO covers a new Expeditionary Sea Base ship and two more John Lewis-class fleet oilers.
-
Australia onshores Super Hornet and Growler maintenance elements
New MRO contract between Boeing Defence Australia and RUAG Australia replaces work previously done in the US.
-
SEA to extend NSIPS to Queen Elizabeth-class carriers and Type 45 destroyers
A systems integration contract for UK RN submarines is being extended to major surface vessels.
-
USN exercises option for two more Navajo-class rescue and salvage ships
Austal USA is to build two additional Navajo-class towing, salvage and rescue ships for the USN, after Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) exercised a $156.17 …