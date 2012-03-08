DRS wins mobile fuel contract

DRS Technologies has announced that its Sustainment Systems division has been awarded a contract for its Tank Rack Modules (TRM) for the US Army’s Modular Fuel System (MFS). The contract, worth $68.7 million, was announced in a 8 March 2012 company statement.



The contract, issued by the Program Manager, Petroleum and Water Systems at the TACOM Lifecycle Management Command is a full rate production contract stemming from DRS’ successful design, development, and qualification of the MFS.



The MFS is a highly mobile tactical fuel storage and distribution system to support the warfighter in the field. Each Tank Rack Module stores 2,500 gallons of fuel and is transportable as an ISO compatible system directly to the field.

DRS said the system significantly increases the deployability and efficiency of the Army’s fuel storage and delivery systems, that will help the military’s ongoing efforts to improve its logistics and sustainment capabilities.