How the partnership with allies can improve the readiness for US SOF teams

The US military plans to strengthen partnerships with its allies to enhance the readiness for US SOF teams. During the SOF Week 2024 exhibition, defence authorities stated that close collaboration can improve training for special operators and enable access to unique capabilities.

The approach includes conducting additional joint deployments and exercises in other countries to improve the doctrine for operation in specific scenarios such as jungles and mountains.

This line of action is also intended to allow for identifying solutions, systems and technologies that can be deployed in those challenging, complex environments.

The Commander of the US Special Operations Command South, Maj Gen Peter Huntley, stressed during a panel on 7 May that 'you are dealing with world-class' SOF partners, particularly in Central and South America.

Some of those countries have facilities and training units to prepare for special types of warfare. Brazil, for instance, has the Jungle Warfare Instruction Centre (CIGS in Portuguese) located in the State of Amazonas.

Established in 1964, CIGS has a 1,150 km2 instruction field area in the Amazon rainforest and prepared thousands of Brazilian and foreign jungle warriors.

Since 2017, the centre offers the Jungle Operations International Course (JOIC) for military personnel from friend countries. The six weeks of training covers techniques to survive and operate in the Amazon region.

Colombia, meanwhile, has training centres located in mountain areas to prepare special operators. Some of those courses are conducted in the Páramo de Sumapaz, which stands 4.5 km above sea level.

Huntley pointed out that Columbia is going through a 'pretty significant growth' in its naval assault capacities and capabilities and having maritime SOF partners 'is hugely valuable'.

'I am telling you right now: they are as good as anybody, if not better than most of us,' Huntley claimed. 'It is an opportunity to build capability, it is an opportunity to build readiness.'

The US Southern Command has been seeking ways to increase the integration between DoD’s inventory and systems operated by partners and allies.

In the Indo-Pacific, aligned with the 2022 National Defence Strategy, the US has been conducting several joint training campaigning activities with partners. It includes exercises in jungle scenarios.

The Fleet Master Chief, David Isom, Senior Enlisted Leader of the US Indo-Pacific Command, pointed out that the service is interested in identifying the most effective systems and technologies for deployment in this theatre.

'Sometimes it is not a US solution. Sometimes it is an Australian or Philippine solution,' Isom pointed out.

The US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) is also seeking artificial intelligence and advanced analytics solutions to support dynamic and emergent operational requirements in the Indo-Pacific.