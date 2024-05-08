Malaysian Navy revises transformation plan for fleet modernisation
The Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) will modify its 15 to 5 Transformation Plan in order to take into account the change in situation and events since the plan was issued in 2015.
The revised plan, dubbed the RMN 15 to 5 Transformation Program Realignment, was supposed to be launched at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2024 exhibition in Kuala Lumpur this week, but the service has postponed the launch. The documents still needed a full review.
Graphics of the plan at the RMN booth at DSA 2024, however, were displayed. The original 15 to 5 plan called for the service
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Naval Warfare
-
China’s third aircraft carrier commences sea trials
Fujian, China’s latest aircraft carrier, has embarked on its inaugural sea trials following delays to its construction but featuring technological advancements that have marked a leap in the maritime capabilities of the People’s Liberation Army Navy.
-
BAE Systems to restore USS Carter vessel
The Harpers Ferry class ship’s hull, internal fuel and ballast tanks, and engineering plant will receive preservation or restoration work over the next year.
-
Northrop Grumman’s Manta Ray completes testing
Northrop Grumman Systems Corporation was selected in 2021 to build and test and Manta Ray unmanned underwater vehicle (UUVs). A second platform has been under development by PacMar Technologies.