R600MC tested in Counter-UAS role from S-MET UGV

9th May 2024 - 12:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

The R600MC was displayed on a GD S-MET at Modern Day Marine. (Photo: EOS Defence Systems)

Developed in cooperation with Javelin Joint Venture, the R600MC integrates four launchers (two in a pod on each side) for the FGM-148 Javelin anti-tank guided missile along with 30x113mm cannon and +M240B 7.62mm coaxial machine gun.

EOS Defense Systems has tested a prototype system which integrates its R600 Missile Carrier (R600MC) remote weapons system (RWS) aboard General Dynamic’s Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) UGV to provide a Counter-UAS (C-UAS) and anti-armour capability.

The system was displayed at Modern Day Marine (MDM) which was held last month in Washington DC and testing against UAVs has already taken place.

EOS Defense Systems vice president for programmes, James Heverin III said the system is currently in development but substantial work had already taken place.

“We carried out successful tests against drones at the National Training

