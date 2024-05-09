R600MC tested in Counter-UAS role from S-MET UGV

EOS Defense Systems has tested a prototype system which integrates its R600 Missile Carrier (R600MC) remote weapons system (RWS) aboard General Dynamic’s Small Multipurpose Equipment Transport (S-MET) UGV to provide a Counter-UAS (C-UAS) and anti-armour capability.

The system was displayed at Modern Day Marine (MDM) which was held last month in Washington DC and testing against UAVs has already taken place.

EOS Defense Systems vice president for programmes, James Heverin III said the system is currently in development but substantial work had already taken place.

“We carried out successful tests against drones at the National Training