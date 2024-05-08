To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Clearspeed provides advanced voice analytics for risk assessment (video)

8th May 2024 - 18:54 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Tampa

RSS
Clearspeed's innovative voice analytics technology is transforming risk assessment and insider threat detection for global security forces, including NATO Special Operations.

Brought to you in partnership with Clearspeed

At SOF Week 2024, Clearspeed is showcasing its groundbreaking voice analytics technology, which significantly enhances risk assessment and insider threat detection across global security operations, including NATO Special Operations.

Steve Wisotzki, EVP Government, Defense, & Security at Clearspeed, explained that by employing a proprietary algorithm, Clearspeed offers precise data to enhance security protocols and streamline the vetting process, thereby saving resources, time, and potentially lives.

The technology aids in the early detection of insider threats and improves mental health interventions within military and government sectors.

Donald Blersch, SVP of Government Innovation at Clearspeed, explained that, initially developed for vetting Afghan Special Forces, this method now supports broader applications in security clearance and fraud detection, significantly expediting traditional processes and improving efficiency across numerous governmental and military organisations.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from SOF Week 2024

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us