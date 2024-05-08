Clearspeed provides advanced voice analytics for risk assessment (video)

Brought to you in partnership with Clearspeed

At SOF Week 2024, Clearspeed is showcasing its groundbreaking voice analytics technology, which significantly enhances risk assessment and insider threat detection across global security operations, including NATO Special Operations.

Steve Wisotzki, EVP Government, Defense, & Security at Clearspeed, explained that by employing a proprietary algorithm, Clearspeed offers precise data to enhance security protocols and streamline the vetting process, thereby saving resources, time, and potentially lives.

The technology aids in the early detection of insider threats and improves mental health interventions within military and government sectors.

Donald Blersch, SVP of Government Innovation at Clearspeed, explained that, initially developed for vetting Afghan Special Forces, this method now supports broader applications in security clearance and fraud detection, significantly expediting traditional processes and improving efficiency across numerous governmental and military organisations.