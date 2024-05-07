To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Intelsat boosts SOF communications with advanced multi-orbit technology

7th May 2024 - 18:38 GMT | by Tony Skinner in Tampa

Intelsat is enhancing communication solutions for special operations forces through an approach focusing on multi-orbit capabilities, network integration, and advanced terminal technology.

David Broadbent, President of Government Solutions at Intelsat, highlighted how Intelsat ensures robust, adaptable connectivity suited to demanding military operations by combining geo and LEO bandwidths.

Broadbent said that their solutions prioritize size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP), optimizing mission efficiency with easy-to-install, low-power equipment.

Intelsat also anticipates significant benefits from the company’s recent acquisition by SES, which will enhance its geo capabilities and introduce MEO solutions, further solidifying its strategic communication technologies.

