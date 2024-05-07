Intelsat boosts SOF communications with advanced multi-orbit technology
Brought to you in partnership with Intelsat
Intelsat is enhancing communication solutions for special operations forces through an approach focusing on multi-orbit capabilities, network integration, and advanced terminal technology.
David Broadbent, President of Government Solutions at Intelsat, highlighted how Intelsat ensures robust, adaptable connectivity suited to demanding military operations by combining geo and LEO bandwidths.
Broadbent said that their solutions prioritize size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP), optimizing mission efficiency with easy-to-install, low-power equipment.
Intelsat also anticipates significant benefits from the company’s recent acquisition by SES, which will enhance its geo capabilities and introduce MEO solutions, further solidifying its strategic communication technologies.
-
Cubic unveils new single-case solution to enable data-rich processing in complex environments
DTECH Fusion Edge High-Performance Compute (eHPC) is designed to run data centre-type level processing at the tactical edge.
-
Teledyne FLIR introduces Rogue 1 recoverable loitering munition system
The company’s next generation of loitering munition allows for safe drone recovery and re-use and can be fitted with three types of warheads.
-
SOF capabilities demonstration returns to Tampa (video)
A live USSOCOM capabilities demonstration showcasing various capabilities and featuring forces from ten different nations will be a central component of SOF Week 2024.
-
How AI tools can reduce fuel usage for maritime platforms
The broader use of algorithms to collect and analyse vessel data can better support navy chiefs and staff.
-
US SOCOM and Marine Corps test new Polaris MRZR Alpha 6x6
Polaris’s MRZR Alpha 6x6 is undergoing testing by US SOCOM and the Marine Corps, exploring its enhanced capabilities in logistics and precision fires across various US locations.