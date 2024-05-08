Cubic highlights real-time tactical radio language translation (video)
At SOF Week 2024 in Tampa, Cubic showcased its portfolio of digital intelligence, edge compute and networking, and expeditionary SATCOM capabilities that are designed to accelerate decision-making at every echelon.
Chris 'Gonzo' Gonzales, SOCOM and Gov't Agencies Account Manager for Cubic, outlines the company's capabilities on display at SOF Week, including its tactical radio voice translation.
