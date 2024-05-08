To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Cubic highlights real-time tactical radio language translation (video)

8th May 2024 - 20:34 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in Tampa

Among the capabilities on display by Cubic at SOF Week 2024 was the company's tactical radio voice translation, which was demonstrated to Shephard.

Brought to you in partnership with Cubic

At SOF Week 2024 in Tampa, Cubic showcased its portfolio of digital intelligence, edge compute and networking, and expeditionary SATCOM capabilities that are designed to accelerate decision-making at every echelon.

Chris 'Gonzo' Gonzales, SOCOM and Gov't Agencies Account Manager for Cubic, outlines the company's capabilities on display at SOF Week, including its tactical radio voice translation.

