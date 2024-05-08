MBDA successfully tests Italian Army GRIFO air defence system
The Italian Army’s new generation air defence system, GRIFO, recently performed a successful qualification firing carried out by MBDA.
The MBDA-developed system is part of the Enhanced Modular Air Defence Solutions (EMADS) family, based on the Common Anti-Air Modular Missile – Extended Range (CAMM-ER) missile. CAMM-ER itself is part of the wider air defence family of Common Anti-Air Missile (CAMM) missiles, which are vertically launched to provide 360° air defence coverage.
GRIFO will be operated as part of the Italian Army’s air defence, giving its short-range air defence capability an extended range.
MBDA claimed that the trial was a major milestone, adding that “for the first time, the Command Post and Engagement Module (PCMI - Posto Comando Modulo di Ingaggio) of the GRIFO system was tested and qualified, integrated with missile launcher and CAMM-ER missile.”
“The test was carried out against a target drone simulating an attack by an enemy aircraft, confirming the defence capabilities and performance of both the missile and the entire system in an integrated mode,” the company noted in a statement.
During the test, MBDA said, the PCMI identified an attacking UAV, determined its threat level, selected the appropriate defence response, and ordered the launch of a CAMM-ER missile to neutralise it. The trial also confirmed the proper operation of the bidirectional datalink connecting CAMM-ER and the GRIFO ground system.
