Cubic unveils new single-case solution to enable data-rich processing in complex environments

Cubic Defense launched a new single-case, rugged solution to enable data-rich processing in complex environments. The DTECH Fusion Edge High-Performance Compute (eHPC) was introduced on May 7 at the SOF Week 2024 exhibition in Tampa, Florida.

It is designed to deliver complex data, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) capabilities to the tactical edge in addition to enabling the use of real-time video, video analysis and data processing in denied, disrupted, intermittent and limited scenarios.

Anthony Verna, SVP and GM of DTECH Mission Solutions, explained that it could provide data centre-type level of processing at the tactical edge.

Related Articles

I/ITSEC 2023: CAE and Cubic to mix live training with virtual at US Navy base in 2024

I/ITSEC 2023: British Army could have saved £120 million in artillery ammunition, says manufacturer

SOF capabilities demonstration returns to Tampa (video)

'It is really about [enabling] that operation where you can't get back to the network to do that computation,' Verna claimed. 'You can do it where you need it, when you need it.'

DTECH Fusion eHPC features a 64-core CPU, a dedicated graphics processor, high-speed networking and a small, light and fast user-accessible storage.

It is fitted with a NVIDIA GPU processor to support AI and ML capabilities, 512 gigabytes ultrafast memory, 25 gigabytes networking and an eight-slot removable storage with MegaRAID 9560. With removable hard drives, this solution offers up to a petabyte worth of storage.

Another of its features is a rugged DTECH 10G Switch redesigned and developed for demanding computing applications.

Brian Everhart, Senior Director of Customer Support and Innovation, stressed the DTECH Fusion eHPC can provide the same capability of multiple serves in a box that weighs less than 10 pounds (4.5kg).

'If you look in the industry, there is a competitive landscape and a lot of people have small form factor compute and at the tactical edge,' Everhart noted. 'We looked at it from a different perspective and said, "How much can we put into a single box, and how light can we make it?"'

DTECH Fusion eHPC also allows for disconnected tactical-cloud and hyper-converged technologies as well as for fusing data from diverse sensors. Additionally, its transit case includes a UPS fabric switch which enables connecting network nodes.

'If you want to have multiple servers, you could do a hyper-converged environment for redundancy,' Everhart pointed out. When you do it, 'you are actually replicating the server so it looks like one. So if any one of those servers fails you maintain your operations, which is critical for the warfighter'.

The solution was built to stand shock and vibration and be deployed in certain extreme environmental conditions.

'It is made to withstand and deal with heat, to operate in a warmer place,' Vera highlighted. 'We mechanically dissipated that heat through the design.'