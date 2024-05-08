US Ordnance sees growing demand for small arms and machine guns

Demand for its products for small arms and machine gun manufacturers of US Ordnance has been steadily growing, particularly with many clients conducting follow-on purchases, company representatives said at the Defence Services Asia exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.

The growing demand for the company’s products is due to its willingness to accommodate client requests and feedback, said Chris Howard, US Ordnance sales and marketing coordinator. Howard added that the company seeks regular feedback from users to implement improvements and modifications based on soldier experiences.

Another factor that aids US Ordnance, Howard said, is the company’s willingness to accommodate small orders of