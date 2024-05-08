To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Ordnance sees growing demand for small arms and machine guns

8th May 2024 - 11:30 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur

RSS

Asia Pacific region offered strong prospects for helicopter door-mounted machine guns for US Ordnance. (Photo: US Ordnance)

The company believes its willingness to accommodate client requests, accept small orders and implement user feedback for continuous improvement has contributed to its success.

Demand for its products for small arms and machine gun manufacturers of US Ordnance has been steadily growing, particularly with many clients conducting follow-on purchases, company representatives said at the Defence Services Asia exhibition in Kuala Lumpur.

The growing demand for the company’s products is due to its willingness to accommodate client requests and feedback, said Chris Howard, US Ordnance sales and marketing coordinator. Howard added that the company seeks regular feedback from users to implement improvements and modifications based on soldier experiences.

Another factor that aids US Ordnance, Howard said, is the company’s willingness to accommodate small orders of

Dzirhan Mahadzir

Author

Dzirhan Mahadzir

Dzirhan Mahadzir is a freelance defense journalist and analyst based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, who …

Read full bio

