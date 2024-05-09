To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Malaysia inks $1.48 billion in support deals for submarines and aircraft

Malaysia inks $1.48 billion in support deals for submarines and aircraft

9th May 2024 - 12:00 GMT | by Dzirhan Mahadzir in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

RSS

A support deal has been signed for RMAF A400M transport aircraft. (Photo: Airbus)

The deals signed ranged from submarine and aircraft support to the purchase of maritime patrol aircraft and anti-tank weapons.

Malaysia’s MoD carried out a formal ceremony on 8 May at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2024 exhibition, signing for a range of deals including support of the navy’s two Scorpene submarines and the air force’s C-130, A400M and CN-235 aircraft.

The ceremony covered RM7.03 billion (US$1.48 billion) worth of Letters of Intent (LoI), Letters of Acceptance (LoA) and signing of contracts. A number of the transactions had already been formally executed prior to the show but were included in the ceremony to publicly disclose them.

A number of the maintenance and support contracts award were also valued at

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Dzirhan Mahadzir

Author

Dzirhan Mahadzir

Dzirhan Mahadzir is a freelance defense journalist and analyst based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, who …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us