Malaysia inks $1.48 billion in support deals for submarines and aircraft

Malaysia’s MoD carried out a formal ceremony on 8 May at the Defence Services Asia (DSA) 2024 exhibition, signing for a range of deals including support of the navy’s two Scorpene submarines and the air force’s C-130, A400M and CN-235 aircraft.

The ceremony covered RM7.03 billion (US$1.48 billion) worth of Letters of Intent (LoI), Letters of Acceptance (LoA) and signing of contracts. A number of the transactions had already been formally executed prior to the show but were included in the ceremony to publicly disclose them.

A number of the maintenance and support contracts award were also valued at