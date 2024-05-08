To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Elbit wins first order for export version of Crossbow unmanned turret

8th May 2024 - 09:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

The Crossbow has a maximum rate of 10 rounds per minute. (Photo: Elbit Systems)

At DSEI 2023 Elbit Systems unveiled a lightweight export model of its Crossbow 120mm mortar system being developed for the Israel Defense Forces.

Elbit Systems will supply Crossbow unmanned turreted 120mm soft recoil mortar systems to General Dynamics European Land Systems (GDELS) for installation on Pandur 6×6 APC for an undisclosed European customer.

The contract is worth approximately US$53 million with work to be completed before the end of the decade and it is the first sale of the export version of Crossbow Light Mortar Turret (LMT) since it was unveiled at the DSEI exhibition in September 2023.

Crossbow LMT is a modified version of the platform being developed for the Israel Defense Forces and features a 3m-long 120mm forged smoothbore barrel and fitted with a vertical sliding breech mechanism with a 7.62mm machine gun mounted co-axial to the right and the sighting system on the left.

It has a maximum rate of 10 rounds per minute with a sustained rate of fire of six rounds per minute. The system can fire a variety of NATO 120mm smooth bore mortar ammunition, including the Iron Sting guided mortar munition, providing an effective indirect fire range of up to 10km.

While the operator country has not been disclosed it is possible it is Austria which has placed three orders with GDELS for Pandur Evo 6x6 APCs. In 2016 the Austrian MoD announced that it had signed a contract for 34 Evos and in 2021 ordered 30 more vehicles.

In October 2022, the Austrian MoD awarded another contract to GDELS, bringing the total number of orders to 100 and it is possible the newest vehicles may be those fitted with Crossbow LMT.

Early in 2024 GDELS Austria (Steyr) were awarded a EUR1.2 billion (US$1.9 billion) contract for an additional 225 Pandur Evo in eight variants including one variant with Rheinmetall Air Defence 30mm SkyRanger air defence systems.

