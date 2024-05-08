Quantum Systems unveils new Reliant UAS

UAS company Quantum Systems has expanded its range of platforms by introducing the Reliant long-range vertical take-off and landing (VTOL) UAS at the Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week expo in Tampa. It has also outlined efforts to expand the capabilities of two other systems, Vector and Scorpion.

Speaking to Shephard at the Modern Day Marine expo in Washington, DC on 1 May, Casey Martin, company director of business development, explained that Reliant has an endurance of over 10 hours and a 3.9 m wingspan.

The system carries two sensors and can carry an additional 3kg payload, has a 160km line-of-sight range with optional satellite link and carries dual-band mobile ad-hoc network radios. Apart from ISR operations, the platform can also operate as a communications relay link.

Martin said the company is also seeking to expand the capabilities of its existing family of UAVs.

For the mid-range, electric-VTOL Vector small-UAS, Quantum Systems aims to release several upgrades before the end of March 2025 and aims to test alternate payloads for SIGINT and EW operations in the second half of 2024.

Martin said changes include increasing the endurance to four hours and releasing C band capability along with existing S Band so the system “can operate in heavily jammed environments” and adding new capabilities to the Vector’s nose to enhance operations in GPS-denied environments.

Upgrades are also on the way for the Scorpion, the short-range version of Vector with Martin explaining that Quantum Systems aims to release a tethered version of Scorpion in early 2025.

Quantum Systems is looking to upgrade its Vector UAS. (Photo: Quantum Systems)

Martin declined to discuss upcoming deliveries or orders but mentioned contracts with the US DoD and the Department of State (DoS). The contract with DoS “was signed in 2023, with deliveries throughout 2024 [and] there is the potential for another order,” Martin said, adding that the DoS contract involves deliveries to Colombia and Ukraine.

On 18 April, Quantum Systems announced the opening of a production facility in Ukraine and the company expects to deliver 500 reconnaissance drones to Ukraine by the end of 2024.

The new facility, the Quantum Systems’ second site in Ukraine, “is expected to increase production capacity to up to 1,000 drones annually, including spare part production,” the company explained in a press release.