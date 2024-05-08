NSPA to support MRTT countermeasure systems
The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) will support the maintenance of counter-measure systems on member nations’ Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft following completion of test and evaluation.
Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF) are equipped with the Elbit Systems J-MUSIC DIRCM system against infrared man-portable shoulder fired ground/air systems.
NSPA will support the Multinational MRTT Unit (MMU) with the maintenance of J-MUSIC through the provision of consumables, special tooling and equipment to set up the capability within the NSPA in-house workshop.
On 21 March, the MMU received the Military Aviation Authority (MAA-NLD) approval which included the extension of the scope for component maintenance on DIRCM Systems within NSPA. On 4 April 2024, the first article test was completed and concluded successfully to achieve approval to support J-MUSIC DIRCM.
Bart Hummel NSPA MRTT programme head said long turn-round-times and vulnerable supply chains “are a risk to ensure MMF operational readiness and effectiveness.”
“NSPA has undergone inspections and audits by both MMU and MAA-NLD to verify their compliance with airworthiness standards.
“It also creates a potential for NSPA to offer this capability to other J-Music operators, as part of our vision to extend the customer base and scope.”
