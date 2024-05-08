To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

NSPA to support MRTT countermeasure systems

8th May 2024 - 16:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RSS

NSPA will help support MRTT DIRCM systems. (Photo: Airbus)

Elbit’s J-MUSIC was the latest incarnation of the company’s MUSIC Direction Infrared Countermeasure (DIRCM) product. J-MUSIC differs from other members of the MUSIC family in that it is configured as a distributed system designed to outfit medium-to-large fixed-wing aircraft.

The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) will support the maintenance of counter-measure systems on member nations’ Multi Role Tanker Transport (MRTT) aircraft following completion of test and evaluation.

Multinational MRTT Fleet (MMF) are equipped with the Elbit Systems J-MUSIC DIRCM system against infrared man-portable shoulder fired ground/air systems.

NSPA will support the Multinational MRTT Unit (MMU) with the maintenance of J-MUSIC through the provision of consumables, special tooling and equipment to set up the capability within the NSPA in-house workshop.

On 21 March, the MMU received the Military Aviation Authority (MAA-NLD) approval which included the extension of the scope for component maintenance on DIRCM Systems within NSPA. On 4 April 2024, the first article test was completed and concluded successfully to achieve approval to support J-MUSIC DIRCM.

Bart Hummel NSPA MRTT programme head said long turn-round-times and vulnerable supply chains “are a risk to ensure MMF operational readiness and effectiveness.”

“NSPA has undergone inspections and audits by both MMU and MAA-NLD to verify their compliance with airworthiness standards.

“It also creates a potential for NSPA to offer this capability to other J-Music operators, as part of our vision to extend the customer base and scope.”

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us