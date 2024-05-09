Maxar Intelligence and Lockheed expand partnership for F-35 training

Maxar Intelligence, a provider of geospatial intelligence, announced a long-term agreement with Lockheed Martin to streamline the procurement and delivery of Maxar’s products for the F-35 Full Mission Simulator (FMS) training system.

Maxar’s 2D and 3D products will serve as the FMS's geospatial foundation, providing a realistic representation of real-world operating environments to enhance pilot training and mission rehearsal, the companies said.

The new agreement between the two will establish standardised pricing, licensing and requirements for several Maxar products, including Dynamic basemaps and Precision3D.

Maxar claimed that its Precision3D Data Suite provides highly accurate and detailed 3D models of Earth with 50-centimeter resolution and absolute accuracy of three metres in all dimensions.

The accuracy was said to be achieved without ground control and is consistent on all surfaces and terrain types, including building facades.

In addition to Precision3D, the agreement covered Maxar’s Dynamic imagery base maps, which use mosaicking technologies, colour balancing and image processing to produce high-resolution, high-accuracy image layers.