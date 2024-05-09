Maxar Intelligence and Lockheed expand partnership for F-35 training
Maxar Intelligence, a provider of geospatial intelligence, announced a long-term agreement with Lockheed Martin to streamline the procurement and delivery of Maxar’s products for the F-35 Full Mission Simulator (FMS) training system.
Maxar’s 2D and 3D products will serve as the FMS's geospatial foundation, providing a realistic representation of real-world operating environments to enhance pilot training and mission rehearsal, the companies said.
The new agreement between the two will establish standardised pricing, licensing and requirements for several Maxar products, including Dynamic basemaps and Precision3D.
Maxar claimed that its Precision3D Data Suite provides highly accurate and detailed 3D models of Earth with 50-centimeter resolution and absolute accuracy of three metres in all dimensions.
The accuracy was said to be achieved without ground control and is consistent on all surfaces and terrain types, including building facades.
In addition to Precision3D, the agreement covered Maxar’s Dynamic imagery base maps, which use mosaicking technologies, colour balancing and image processing to produce high-resolution, high-accuracy image layers.
More from Training
-
Australian Army acquires immersive countermine training solution
FLAIM Systems announced the award of a $1.32 million contract for the supply of multiple FLAIM Sweepers at the SOF Week 2024 exhibition.
-
US to provide training for Saudi navy
The US State Department announced on 30 April that it had approved a possible Foreign Military Sale to Saudi Arabia of a navy training programme.
-
VRAI wins UK MoD Pathfinder contract for MLRS simulator
Newcastle-based training tech firm has secured a contract to create a cutting-edge simulator for the M270 Multi Launch Rocket System.
-
How the US is preparing to support NATO countries in a war against Russia
US European Command has been repositioning troops and equipment, expanding its prepositioned stockpiles, and conducting additional joint exercises with partners and allies.
-
First US Navy T-54A training aircraft delivery arrives
Arrival of the first two T-54A multi-engine training system aircraft will allow the US Navy to begin the decommissioning process of its ageing T-44C Pegasus aircraft on schedule.