BAE tests big data tool on Type 45s

BAE Systems has developed and successfully trialled a new analytical tool known as System Information Exploitation (SIE) on several Type 45 destroyers of the British Royal Navy, the company announced on 18 July.

As part of the roll-out programme, the SIE is now to be installed on HMS Daring, the lead ship of the Type 45 or Daring-class air-defence destroyers.

The system sends information from the ship to shore in real time for immediate assessment and diagnosis.

According to the company, intelligent monitoring of 'big data' in real time may help save time and money as it allows the company and the vessel's crew to monitor the health and status of a ship’s equipment and prepare for the ship's return to port.

BAE Systems plans to install SIE across all six Type 45 Destroyers in 2016 and 2017. It is also working with the UK's Ministry of Defence to integrate the technology on future platforms including the upcoming Queen Elizabeth-class aircraft carriers.

Matt Albans, SIE Innovator at BAE Systems, said: 'SIE is like having an automated watch-keeper able to record and analyse vast amounts of data on a constant basis. As the system does this in real time, we can identify potential faults and resolve them before they become an operational issue.'