SOF capabilities demonstration returns to Tampa (video)

6th May 2024 - 16:29 GMT | by Tony Skinner in Tampa

A live USSOCOM capabilities demonstration showcasing various capabilities and featuring forces from ten different nations will be a central component of SOF Week 2024.

Stu Bradin, President and CEO of the Global SOF Foundation, said the ‘Battle of the Bay’ demonstration, along with the exhibition and sessions throughout the week, would showcase some of the best technology available to SOF operators.

This year, SOF Week features an expanded exhibition hall, organised by USSOCOM PEO areas, with 767 exhibitors, six country pavilions and 20,000 visitors attending.

