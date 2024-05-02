To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ukraine taps into its citizens for ISTAR information

2nd May 2024 - 13:33 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

A street in Mariupol, Ukraine, in April 2022. When the Russian invasion began Ukraine rushed to create a situational awareness system to defeat invading forces. (Photo: US Marine Corps 36th Marine Brigade)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 saw the country quickly establish a situational awareness system to support targeting and provide information to frontline troops.

The use of crowdsourced reconnaissance, public information and commercial technologies has been crucial to the creation of the ISTAR cycle used by Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Exaggerated fears about making data accessible were more dangerous than the risk of leakage itself, according to ISTAR promoters in Ukraine.

The Delta situational awareness system was initiated by Aerorozvidka, a volunteer group founded in 2014, and it is now being actively developed by military from the Center of Innovations and Defence Technologies Development of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Following the invasion in 2022 Aerorozvidka launched the network of Situational Centers (SC), which exploited high-intensity

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

