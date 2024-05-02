Ukraine taps into its citizens for ISTAR information

The use of crowdsourced reconnaissance, public information and commercial technologies has been crucial to the creation of the ISTAR cycle used by Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Exaggerated fears about making data accessible were more dangerous than the risk of leakage itself, according to ISTAR promoters in Ukraine.

The Delta situational awareness system was initiated by Aerorozvidka, a volunteer group founded in 2014, and it is now being actively developed by military from the Center of Innovations and Defence Technologies Development of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

Following the invasion in 2022 Aerorozvidka launched the network of Situational Centers (SC), which exploited high-intensity