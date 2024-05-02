Ukraine taps into its citizens for ISTAR information
The use of crowdsourced reconnaissance, public information and commercial technologies has been crucial to the creation of the ISTAR cycle used by Ukraine against the Russian invasion. Exaggerated fears about making data accessible were more dangerous than the risk of leakage itself, according to ISTAR promoters in Ukraine.
The Delta situational awareness system was initiated by Aerorozvidka, a volunteer group founded in 2014, and it is now being actively developed by military from the Center of Innovations and Defence Technologies Development of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.
Following the invasion in 2022 Aerorozvidka launched the network of Situational Centers (SC), which exploited high-intensity
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
British Army’s ISR commander warns of new challenges facing defence forces
The race between using ISR and resisting the use of it by enemies has accelerated, leading to new methods and systems being required, according to the British Army’s lead on its ISR efforts.
-
Push for greater use of open source data, says senior British officer
The huge amount of open source data available may not carry the weight of secret sources but it does carry substantial value, according to speakers at Defence IQ C4ISR Global conference in London.
-
Jacobs wins MoD cyber-security support contract
The deal with Jacobs will run until November 2027 and will see the company deliver a range of digital and IT specialist professional services to Defence Digital.