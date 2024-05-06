South Korea approves more frigates plus SM-3 missiles

ROKS Chungnam, the first FFX Batch III frigate of the ROKN at its launch on 10 April 2023. (Photo: ROKN)

South Korea’s six FFX Batch IV frigates are expected to be delivered by 2032 and will full retirement of remaining Pohang-class corvettes and Ulsan-class frigates, and possibly Gwanggaeto-class destroyers.