South Korea approves more frigates plus SM-3 missiles
Several important naval programmes were approved by South Korea’s Defense Acquisition Program Promotion Committee (DAPPC) on 26 April, including close-in weapon systems, follow-on frigates and shipborne ballistic-missile interceptors.
The committee gave assent to construction of new FFX Batch IV frigates for the Republic of Korea Navy (ROKN). This represents the final phase of the FFX shipbuilding effort that will eventually see 26 frigates in service.
The final batch is based on the preceding FFX Batch III Chungnam-class design, but with upgrades such as the CIWS-II, a Hanwha Systems engineering control system and improved integration of armaments (including the SSM-700K
