BAE Systems to restore USS Carter vessel
The US Navy (USN) has awarded BAE Systems a US$87 million contract to carry out repair work aboard the dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50), with a contract extension option valued at $5 million.
Restorative works on the vessel will last a year and will take place at BAE Systems’ shipyard and homeport of the USS Carter Hall in Norfolk, Virginia.
The company will begin maintenance and preservation works in July this year. Parts of the ship that will be restored will be the ship’s hull, internal fuel and ballast tanks, as well as the engineering plant.
USS Carter Hall is part of the Harpers Ferry class, a cargo variant of the Whidbey Island-class of dock landing ships (LSD), which can also provide docking and repair services for LCACs and conventional landing craft.
The ships first began construction in April 1991 and were built by Avondale Industries. The first of four ships-in-class was commissioned into service in January 1995 with the US Navy and will be in service for 40 years.
All ships in the Harpes Ferry class underwent a mid-life upgrade by General Dynamics NASSCO between 2009 and 2015 to extend their service lives to 40 years. The upgrade included engine improvements, fuel efficiency measures, advanced engineering controls, increased chilled water capacity and new air compressors.
