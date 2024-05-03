Malaysian defence update: Key programmes under spotlight at DSA 2024

A RMAF Airbus H225M helicopter under tow at RMAF Subang. The RMAF will be expected to begin a programme to acquire 12 medium lift helicopters to join the 12 H225M helicopters in service, although the 12 new helicopters may not necessarily be additional H225Ms. (Photo: Dzirhan Mahadzir)

The Defence Services Asia (DSA) exhibition in Kuala Lumpur from 6–9 March will feature updates on Malaysia’s defence programmes, including the signing of Batch 2 Littoral Mission Ships and procurement plans for medium lift helicopters.