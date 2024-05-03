Long-range radar handed over to US Missile Defence Agency
The US MDA has taken delivery of Lockheed Martin’s LRDR at Clear Space Force Station in Alaska. The radar was delivered after completion of DD250 final acceptance in preparation for an Operational Capability Baseline (OCB) decision and final transition to users.
The system has started Space Domain Awareness data collection for the US Space Force as part of process to transition to operators.
LRDR provides the ability to simultaneously search and track multiple small objects including all classes of ballistic missiles, at very long ranges, under continuous operation.
Its discrimination capability will allow LRDR to identify lethal objects such as enemy warheads and differentiate them from non-lethal decoys.
LRDR, along with other elements of the Missile Defense System, will preserve homeland defence interceptor inventory by conserving the number of ground-based interceptors required for threat engagement.
LRDR operates in S-band frequencies and features a scalable, open-systems architecture designed to be extended to counter evolving threats without changing the hardware design.
It was integrated into the Missile Defense System through the command and control, battle management and communications element. As an example of LRDR’s open systems architecture, Lockheed Martin will add new capability in support of hypersonic defence, which will give users actionable information to support faster decision-making.
More from Air Warfare
-
Brazil moves ahead with second-hand Black Hawk deal
Brazil will replace its HM-3 Cougar and HM-2 Black Hawk helicopters with the second-hand UH-60s.
-
Aechelon Tech bags US T-45C training contract
The new image generator systems were set to allow aircrew to train with a high-fidelity augmented virtual-real cockpit.
-
Brunei orders six H145M helicopters following UK’s lead
The news Airbus H145M medium helicopters will replace the Royal Brunei Air Force’s BO105 fleet.
-
Boeing tests new MQ-25 Stingray software for crewed-uncrewed teaming
The new software was said to significantly reduce the time it takes for an F/A-18 to communicate with an MQ-25.
-
Portugal wants F-35s, but has no firm plans in place
The Portuguese Air Force’s leader has outlined the importance of embracing the F-35 to maintain the country's air capabilities despite the absence of a formal procurement plan for the latest Lockheed Martin fighter.
-
Boeing wins US$178 million US Air Force contract to deliver further MH-139A helicopters
Boeing said it was on track to deliver the first Low-Rate Initial Production MH-139A helicopter to the US Air Force in mid-2024.