Long-range radar handed over to US Missile Defence Agency

The US MDA has taken delivery of Lockheed Martin’s LRDR at Clear Space Force Station in Alaska. The radar was delivered after completion of DD250 final acceptance in preparation for an Operational Capability Baseline (OCB) decision and final transition to users.

The system has started Space Domain Awareness data collection for the US Space Force as part of process to transition to operators.

LRDR provides the ability to simultaneously search and track multiple small objects including all classes of ballistic missiles, at very long ranges, under continuous operation.

Its discrimination capability will allow LRDR to identify lethal objects such as enemy warheads and differentiate them from non-lethal decoys.

LRDR, along with other elements of the Missile Defense System, will preserve homeland defence interceptor inventory by conserving the number of ground-based interceptors required for threat engagement.

LRDR operates in S-band frequencies and features a scalable, open-systems architecture designed to be extended to counter evolving threats without changing the hardware design.

It was integrated into the Missile Defense System through the command and control, battle management and communications element. As an example of LRDR’s open systems architecture, Lockheed Martin will add new capability in support of hypersonic defence, which will give users actionable information to support faster decision-making.