Spectra Group’s GENSS tactical radio to debut at SOF Week

Spectra Group will debut its GENSS next-generation tactical radio communications system at SOF Week, which will take place from 6–10 May in Tampa, Florida. The system has been built upon the company’s SlingShot system which converts VHF/UHF signals to the L-Band.

Capable of operating across HF, VHF, UHF and satellite bands, GENSS has been engineered to operate Beyond Line-of-Sight (BLoS) barriers and support Communications on the Move (CotM), as well as offer a solution for voice and high-bandwidth data transmission across all domains.

According to its manufacturer, GENSS will offer high-capacity, network-sensing capabilities and operate with data rates over 25kHz LTAC channels, scaling up to 90kBps.

The system also has adaptive modulation waveforms which automatically adjust through network sensing techniques to meet the tactical situation CoTM and stationary operations. Voice and low-data rate solutions can be applied in the contested communications space to minimise detection.

Spectra Group claimed that GENSS can work as a stand alone device or be integrated into any existing radio infrastructure. It can work with SlingShot to provide interoperability and flexibility.