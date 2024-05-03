China’s third aircraft carrier commences sea trials
Fujian, an aircraft carrier destined for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), moved from its fitting-out basin to a Yangtze River berth in Shanghai on 29 April, shortly before steaming off on its first sea trials on 1 May.
Approximately a week earlier, this Type 003 carrier bearing pennant number ‘18’ had tested its steam turbine engines.
Xinhua reported, “The sea trials will primarily test the reliability and stability of the aircraft carrier’s propulsion and electrical systems.” The state-owned news agency added that Fujian had “completed mooring trials, outfitting work and equipment adjustments” over the past two years.
Catapult
