China’s third aircraft carrier commences sea trials

3rd May 2024 - 10:58 GMT | by Gordon Arthur in Christchurch

Fujian, CV-18, seen here at a riverside berth in Shanghai shortly before starting its maiden voyage out to sea. (Photo Xinhua)

Fujian, China’s latest aircraft carrier, has embarked on its inaugural sea trials following delays to its construction but featuring technological advancements that have marked a leap in the maritime capabilities of the People’s Liberation Army Navy.

Fujian, an aircraft carrier destined for the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN), moved from its fitting-out basin to a Yangtze River berth in Shanghai on 29 April, shortly before steaming off on its first sea trials on 1 May.

Approximately a week earlier, this Type 003 carrier bearing pennant number ‘18’ had tested its steam turbine engines.

Xinhua reported, “The sea trials will primarily test the reliability and stability of the aircraft carrier’s propulsion and electrical systems.” The state-owned news agency added that Fujian had “completed mooring trials, outfitting work and equipment adjustments” over the past two years.

Catapult

