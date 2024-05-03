To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Hensoldt to send more TRML-4D radars to Ukraine

3rd May 2024 - 13:03 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

More Hensoldt TRML-4D air-defence radars will be sent to Ukraine. (Photo: Hensoldt)

The Hensoldt TRML-4D, an air-defence radar based on the maritime TRS-4D radar, has been designed to provide similar scanning and surveillance capabilities to forces on land.

Hensoldt has been contracted to supply six more of its TRML-4D radars to Ukraine as part of a package worth more than €100 million (US$107 million) with systems expected to be delivered this year.

Hensoldt said systems had already been delivered to Ukraine. While that number was not disclosed it is believed eight have been provided by the German government, two announced in January, with six more previously delivered.

In total, 50 systems have been delivered or contracted. The TRML-4D is based on the AESA (Active Electronically Scanned Array) radar technology. It has been designed to detect and track up to 1,500 targets within a radius of up to 250km including cruise missiles, UAVs and aeroplanes, as well as helicopters.

The TRML-4D has been a key part of the German Armed Forces’ Nah- und Nächstbereichsschutz (NNbS) air defence system, alongside the Spexer radar, to provide close and short-range protection, and was commissioned in January.

